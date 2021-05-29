Calendar, 5-30 Sunday

Events
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.
LPS commencement ceremonies — Noon North Star; 4 p.m. Lincoln East, Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive.
NDA Cornhusker Classic dressage show — Lancaster Event Center, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., 4100 N. 84th St.
Sunday farmers market at College View — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Shop local produce and goods, live music, SNAP/EBT and Double Up Food Bucks accepted, free, 4801 Prescott Ave. Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Entertainment
in-person
Cactus Modern Mexican and Cantina — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Music bingo, free to play, 5500 S. 56th St.
James Arthur Vineyards — 2-5 p.m. Doug and Ellen Dexter, no cover, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond.
Kinkaider — 4-7 p.m. Live music series: Tim Budig, 201 N. Seventh St.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 7 p.m. Free country dance lessons with paid admission; 8 p.m.-midnight. Lucas Minor and MacKenzie JaLynn, 6600 W. O St.
Zoo Bar — 8 p.m. Zoolarious comedy show, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Slalom" (NR), 2:40 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:20 p.m.; "Quo Vadis, Aida?" 2:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. TheRoss.org.
Register
The Bay Rabble summer camps — June 1-4 and July 20-23. Camps are designed for elementary and middle school students, snack included. Subjects are basic photography, creative thinking, music production, relationship building, videography. See website for complete list of activities, times and prices. 2005 Y St. Register: Thebay.org/camps.
Women in Sales and Business — Venue Restaurant & Lounge, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. June 9. Business meeting and networking. Current members are encouraged to bring a guest, $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch; free for first-time guests, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
Seeking artists
County-City Gallery — The County-City Building management is seeking two- and three-dimensional works by Nebraska artists for the 2021-22 season. Art will be exhibited on the first floor of the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Submit 10 images on a thumb drive or a CD, including a list of titles and sizes, to Liz Shea-McCoy, gallery director, 2700 Sheridan Blvd., Lincoln, 68502, by June 1.
