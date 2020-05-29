Calendar, 5-30 Saturday

Events
Air Wonderful Hygienic drive-thru adventure: Lancaster Event Center — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Drive your car indoors, animated health-themed, lighted inflatables, accompanied with narration and music, $17.50 per vehicle, 4100 N. 84th St.
Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m. Saturdays, grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Carillon in the Car — 5:30 p.m. Drive-in style concert with hymns and melodies, played from First-Plymouth's tower, First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Rain or shine. Seventh and Canopy streets.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — Weekend hours: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
YMCAs open — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Four YMCA facilities are open: Cooper, Copple Family, Fallbrook and Northeast. YMCAlincoln.org.
Livestream events and videos
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Kids can enjoy stories and activities. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Remember the Fallen: Virtual 21K run or walk — Participate through June 15. Register: eventbrite.com/e/2020-remember-the-fallen-virtual-21k-run-walk-lincoln-registration-100303123342.
Storytime Saturdays: Francie & Finch Bookshop — 2 p.m. Author Nichole Hansen wiil be reading "ABC Football," by Kelly Kingsley and "How Rudy the Rooster Got His Voice" by Gina Bittner and Kelly Kingsley. Facebook.com/pg/francieandfinch. More details: 402-781-0459
Movies
Movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — See prices and view movies at theross.org.
Tickets on sale
Wildlife Walk: Lincoln Children's Zoo — Tickets on sale for the Wildlife Walk starting June 1, one-way trail through the zoo, social distancing rules apply. Lincolnzoo.org.
Nearby
Strategic Air Command Museum — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily. Free admission for health care workers, military members and first responders, 28210 W. Park Highway, Ashland. Sacmuseum.org or 402-944-3100.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!