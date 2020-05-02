You are the owner of this article.
Calendar, 5-3 Sunday
Calendar, 5-3 Sunday

Events

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — Weekend hours: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.   

Livestream events 

Adventure Golf at home challenge  Take a photo of a trick golf shot, post the photo on Facebook or Instagram; each entry gets a free round of golf, grand prize family gets free golf for the rest of the year or when the golf course is open. More details: facebook.com/adventuregolfcenter.

Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities and experiments to keep busy, new themes daily. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.

Tails 'N Trails Virtual Pet Walk — April 29-May 16. Capital Humane Society's biggest virtual party for people and pets; walk, run, eat, play and have fun with your furry friends, $35 per family. Register: Capitalhumanesociety.org.

Tour De Cyclist social distancing bike ride — Ride anywhere, anytime, $10, proceeds benefit Lincoln Food Bank. Register: active.com/lincoln-ne/cycling/races/tour-de-cyclist-social-distance-ride-2020.

12 movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — To view movies and see prices, go to theross.org.

Meetings

Parkinson's support group Zoom meeting — 2 p.m. To participate go to: Zoom.us/j/93765870281, password is 3XFbxq.

Announcement

Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each drive-thru location at lps.org.

Register

Women in Sales and Business host online Zoom meeting  11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. May 13. Prepare a summary of your business, goals and best potential customer. RSVP on the Women in Sales Facebook page. Leadership will send back an invitation to the Zoom site. RSVP: facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

