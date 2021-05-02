Calendar, 5-3 Monday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Divorce and relationship recovery class at St. Mark's United Methodist Church — 6-8:30 p.m. Mondays, through May 10. $20, wear a mask, main floor, fellowship hall, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Register. Stmarks.org or call 402-489-8885.
Food Bank of Lincoln distribution at Lancaster Event Center — 3-4 p.m. Enter at Gate 2, 4100 N. 84th St.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.
"National Bike Challenge" for National Bike Month in May — Monday-Sept. 30. Public is invited to start riding their bikes ten minutes or more and log your ride to keep up the winning trend. Lincoln won the bike challenge in 2019 and is planning on another victory for 2021. Register: Lovetoride.net.
UNL Art, Art History & Design Undergraduate Capstone event — noon-5 p.m. Monday-Tuesday; noon-8 p.m. Wednesday. Nebraska Union Centennial Ballroom, 14th and R streets.
Entertainment in-person
Bingo at Boiler Brewing South — 6-8 p.m. Items for purchase, free to play, wear a mask, 5800 Hidcote Drive.
Livestreamed and virtual events
4 Part Care Partner Summit for Parkisons Disease — 10 a.m. Mondays, through May 24. Session 1: "Introduction to Mindful Resilience for Care Partners." Register: Parkinson.org/Summit.
Interfaith and Religious, Secular and Spiritual Identities (RSSI) via Zoom — May 3, week 3, Islam and Secularism; May 10, week 4, Paganism, Multifaith and Spiritually Fluid. Study is based on the book "God is Not One: The Eight Rival Religions that Run the World," by Stephen Prothero. You do not need to purchase the book to attend the study. Register: Firstplymouth.org.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Shiva Baby" (NR) 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "The Truffle Hunters" (PG-13) 4:45 p.m., 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
City-Council meeting — 3 p.m. Council Chambers, 555 S. 10th St.
Register
League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County Lunch and Learn via Zoom — noon, May 6. Topic is "Together One Lincoln," speaker is Sändra Washington. Zoom link and register: email lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com, type "registration" in the subject line.
Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. May 12. Business meeting, speaker Heather Legge, topic is "Lead with Moxie," $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch, free for first-time guests, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
