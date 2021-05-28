Calendar, 5-29 Saturday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Eighth and P streets. Lincolnhaymarket.org.
James Arthur Vineyards "Uncorked Festival" — Noon-3 p.m. Denise Howe; 1 p.m. cornhole tournament, $25 per person, 21 and older, prizes; 1-3 p.m. Sips & Succulents, $40 per person; 6-9 p.m. Kelly Oh Brian Band; 2-7 p.m. outdoor vendor market, free event, items for purchase, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
LPS commencement ceremonies — 8:30 a.m. Southeast High School; 12:30 p.m. Northeast High School; 4:30 p.m. Southwest High School, Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
NDA Cornhusker Classic Dressage show — Lancaster Event Center, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, 4100 N. 84th St.
Saturdays at Prairie Pines — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Acres of trails, picnic area in the arboretum, kids ninja course. No pets, kids must be accompanied by adults, free, 3100 N. 112th St. Prairiepines.org.
Entertainment
Royal Grove — 5 p.m. Waylo & Buzz Junior, 340 W. Cornhusker. Tickets: Theroyalgrove.com.
Zoo Bar — 9 p.m.-midnight, DJ Relic, no cover, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Slalom" (NR), 2:40 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:20 p.m.; "Quo Vadis, Aida?" 2:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 7:35 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Seeking artists
County-City Gallery — The County-City Building management is seeking two- and three-dimensional works by Nebraska artists for the 2021-22 season. Art will be seen on the first floor of the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Submit 10 images on a thumb drive or a CD, including a list of titles and sizes, to Liz Shea-McCoy, gallery director, 2700 Sheridan Blvd., Lincoln, 68502, by Tuesday.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.