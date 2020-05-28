Calendar, 5-29 Friday

Events
Air Wonderful Hygienic drive-thru adventure: Lancaster Event Center — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Drive your car indoors through animated health-themed, lighted inflatables, accompanied with narration and music, $17.50 per vehicle, 4100 N. 84th St.
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Public is invited to pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring your current or expired center card or photo ID, drive to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St.
James Arthur Vineyards: Night of Comedy — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Featuring The Amazing Arthur: Dan and Brad Stewart, $20 per person, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, follow social distancing guidelines, 2121 N. 27th St.
Livestream events
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Mondays-Sundays. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories and activities. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Indigo Bridge Books: virtual storytime — 10-11 a.m. Fridays. Tune in to listen to a story, explore some crafts and experiments that you can do at home. Facebook.com/indigobridge.
Keeper's Corner: Lincoln Children's Zoo video series — 3 p.m. daily. Kids can meet a new keeper, zoo animal and participate in an on-screen activity. Facebook.com/lincolnchildrenszoo.
Lied Center for the Performing Arts live concert: Juli Burney — 7:30 p.m. Enjoy the award-winning humorist, free. Facebook.com/pg/LiedCenterforPerformingArts/events.
Live Lancaster 4-H Egg Cam — Watch chickens hatch out of an egg, learn about the hatching process. Lancaster.unl.edu/4h/embryology/eggcam.
Movies
12 movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — See prices and view movies at theross.org.
Tickets on sale
Wildlife Walk: Lincoln Children's Zoo — Tickets on sale for the Wildlife Walk starting June 1, one-way trail through the zoo, social distancing rules apply. Lincolnzoo.org.
