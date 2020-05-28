Calendar, 5-29 Friday

Indigo Bridge Books: virtual storytime — 10-11 a.m. Fridays. Tune in to listen to a story, explore some crafts and experiments that you can do at home. Facebook.com/indigobridge.

Keeper's Corner: Lincoln Children's Zoo video series — 3 p.m. daily. Kids can meet a new keeper, zoo animal and participate in an on-screen activity. Facebook.com/lincolnchildrenszoo.

Lied Center for the Performing Arts live concert: Juli Burney — 7:30 p.m. Enjoy the award-winning humorist, free. Facebook.com/pg/LiedCenterforPerformingArts/events.

Live Lancaster 4-H Egg Cam — Watch chickens hatch out of an egg, learn about the hatching process. Lancaster.unl.edu/4h/embryology/eggcam.

Movies

12 movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — See prices and view movies at theross.org.

Tickets on sale

Wildlife Walk: Lincoln Children's Zoo — Tickets on sale for the Wildlife Walk starting June 1, one-way trail through the zoo, social distancing rules apply. Lincolnzoo.org.

