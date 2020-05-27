Calendar, 5-28 Thursday

Daily events
Air Wonderful Hygienic drive-thru adventure: Lancaster Event Center — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Drive your car indoors through animated health-themed, lighted inflatables, accompanied with narration and music, $17.50 per vehicle, 4100 N. 84th St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Drive-thru distribution at Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring your Center card or photo ID, and drive through to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
YMCA locations open — 5 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday. Cooper, Copple Family, Fallbrook and Northeast locations. YMCAlincoln.org.
Livestream events
Lincoln Calling Encore live on Facebook — 6-6:25 p.m. Meanderin' Oranges, Ian Craig and Emma Nelson; 6:30-6:55 p.m. Edem Soul Music; 7-7:25 M Shah; 7:30-7:55 p.m. Kevin Chasek from Laugh Falcom; 8-8:25 p.m. Emily Bass; 8:30-8:55 p.m. Josh Hoyer. Go to: Facebook.com/events/2312199632415455.
Lincoln Strong livestream music festival — 6 p.m. Past Casual; 7 p.m. A Ferocious Jungle Cat. Facebook.com/LincolnStrong402.
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Mondays-Sundays. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities and experiments. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Keeper's Corner: Lincoln Children's Zoo video series — 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Kids can learn about a zoo animal and participate in an on-screen activity. Facebook.com/lincolnchildrenszoo.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center: 12 movies to livestream — TheRoss.org, see website for prices.
Tickets on sale
Wildlife Walk: Lincoln Children's Zoo — Tickets on sale Friday for the Wildlife Walk starting June 1, one-way trail through the zoo, social distancing rules apply. Lincolnzoo.org.
Register
Comaynity at the Lincoln Children's Museum— Pre-order your LCM Pizza Party Pack by 5 p.m. Thursday, for pickup Friday; 6 p.m. Sunday night, music by The String Beans Band. Facebook.com/events/244587536754998.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!