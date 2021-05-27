Calendar, 5-28 Friday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal, 1448 E St.
LPS commencement ceremony — 6 p.m. Lincoln High School, Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.
NDA Cornhusker Classic Dressage show — Lancaster Event Center, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, 4100 N. 84th St.
VA Coffeehaus — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Live music with Mundt, Quilts of Valor presentation, snacks and beverages, free, Auld Pavilion, 1650 Memorial Drive.
Entertainment
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ MIGX and DJ Black, 1630 P St.
Capitol View Winery — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Acoustic Crossroads, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. Reservations: email Trish@CapitolViewWinery.com or 402-328-3494.
Deer Springs Winery — 7-9 p.m. Killer Garage Band, $5, 16255 Adams St.
Garage Sportsbar & Grill — 7:30 p.m. 5551 S. 48th St.
Gray's Keg Saloon — 7 p.m. The Almas and Lines of Loyalty, 104 N. 20th St.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30-8 p.m. Prime Time Cafe is open; 7-10 p.m. $5, live band, masks required, 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive.
Mill Coffee & Tea Telegraph District — 7-9 p.m. The Wildwoods, 330 S. 21st St.
Royal Grove — 7 p.m. $20-$150, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway. Tickets: Theroyalgrove.com.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Ro Hempel, no cover, 7301 S. 27th St.
Zoo Bar — 5 p.m. Wags and The Recess Players, 136 N. 14th St.
Livestream event
Capital Jazz Society — 8 p.m. The Peter Bouffard Quartet. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Slalom" (NR), 5 p.m., 7:20 p.m.; "Quo Vadis, Aida?", 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Theater
"Alice In Wonderland" and "Mary Poppins" True Dance & Company — 6 p.m. Tickets: Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
"Night of Comedy" with Russ Rivas — 7-8:30 p.m. Friday. $25 person, James Arthur Vineyards, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
