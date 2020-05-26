Calendar, 5-27 Wednesday

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring your current or expired Center Card or photo ID, and drive through to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St.
Meals-to-go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Each person will get one free boxed meal; to comply with social distancing, once you get your meal please leave the facility, 2121 N. 27th St.
Livestream events
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities and experiments to keep busy, new themes daily. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Hy-Vee KidsFit at home workouts — 9 a.m. Daily. Go to hy-veekidsfit.com.
Keeper's Corner: Lincoln Children's Zoo video series — 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Kids can view a new keeper and a zoo animal, participate in an on-screen activity. Go to: Facebook.com/lincolnchildrenszoo.
Virtual Salon: Entrepreneurs Doing Good — 6:15 p.m. TEDxLincoln discussion featuring panelists Taylor Monks, CEO and co-founder of BasicBlock; Natalie Micale, owner of Oh Hello; and Alicia Reisinger, artistic director and founder of Wax Buffalo, free, must register: Facebook.com/TEDxLNK.
Livestream movies
12 movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — Theross.org; see website for prices.
Meetings
Rural Health Advisory Commission — 10 a.m. To join the meeting: Nepublichealth.adobeconnect.com/rhacmay. To call in: 1-888-820-1398; conference code is 2332878.
