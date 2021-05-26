Calendar, 5-27 Thursday

Events
Center for People in Need food and diaper distribution — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday, bring a Center Card or a photo ID of any kind, 3901 N. 27th St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.
Strength training for women — 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through June 10. 7501 S. 27th St. Register: Bryanhealth.org/calendar or 402-481-6300 (press zero).
Tour de Lincoln Bike ride tours — 6 p.m. Thursday. Final tour is the northeast quadrant, 16 miles, free guided ride, start and end at Jayne Snyder Trails Center, Union Plaza Park, 21st and Q. More details: gptn.org.
Entertainment
Grata Bar — 8-11 p.m. Karaoke, free to play, 6891 A St.
Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Laine Hardy and Shooter Jaxx, $18 plus fees, age 18 and up, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway. Tickets: Theroyalgrove.com.
Rumology — 6-8 p.m. Crepes; 8 p.m. Piano Lounge with Bobby Gadoury, featuring jazz music, no cover, 7301 S. 27th St.
Zoo Bar — 9 p.m. S---hook, no cover, 136 N. 14th St.
Livestreamed events
Hope Book Club online — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets first and third Thursdays. Group will read “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
GriefShare at Sheridan Lutheran Church online support group — 6-8 p.m. Register: Griefshare.org/groups/132575.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Slalom" (NR) 5 p.m., 7:20 p.m.; "Gunda" (G) 5:15 p.m., 7:35 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Theater
"Alice In Wonderland" and "Mary Poppins" True Dance & Company — 6 p.m. Thursday-Friday. Tickets: Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
Seeking Artists and Tutors
County-City Gallery — Seeking works by Nebraska artists for the 2021-22 season. Art will be seen on the first floor of the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Submit 10 images with a thumb drive or a CD and a list of titles and sizes, to Liz Shea-McCoy, gallery director, 2700 Sheridan Blvd., Lincoln, 68502, by June 1.
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 9:30 a.m. June 5. Tutors needed for English Language Learners and native speakers of English working on increasing their literacy skills. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-476-7323.