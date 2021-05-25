Calendar: 5-26 Wednesday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Anybody who is in need is welcome, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment in-person
Brewsky's East — 7-9 p.m. Trivia, free to play, 2840 S. 70th St.
Cosmic Eye — 6-8 p.m. 3 crafts to choose from, all materials supplied, take home your masterpiece, purchase required to participate, 6800 P St.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8-10 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes, 6891 A St.
Rumology — 7-9 p.m. Pop-culture trivia with El Gato, 7301 S. 27th St.
Livestream events
"Brain and Body" class with Jackie and David online — Noon, Wednesdays, through June 2. Designed for age 50 and up, class will help improve your mobility, balance, strength, memory and cognition. Register for Zoom link. To register: us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0lfumrrDkiEtfLAiP37EpdS8DLruNTPK3L.
"Energize" 2-part Zoom Climate Change series — 6-7 p.m. Part 1: Dr. Michael Wysession, Washington University in St. Louis, geophysics professor and an energy expert, will discuss options to generate and store electricity. Zoom link: Firstplymouth.org/cat.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Slalom" (NR) 5 p.m., 7:20 p.m.; "Gunda" (G) 5:15 p.m., 7:35 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
Boys & Girls Clubs of Lincoln "Casino Night at the Zoo" fundraiser — 7-10:30 p.m. June 4. Play Blackjack, Craps, Roulette, In-Between and Texas Hold 'Em with celebrity dealers, live DJ, raffle drawings, benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of Lincoln, 1227 S. 27th St. Tickets: Lincolnbgc.harnessapp.com/wv2/campaign/4199.