Calendar, 5-26 Tuesday
Calendar, 5-26 Tuesday

Please check event venues for current updates in light of postponements and cancellations.

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Bring current or expired Center Card or photo ID, and drive through to pick items, 3901 N. 27th St.

Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each drive-thru location at lps.org.

Meals-to-go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St. 

Livestream events 

Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Daily, through Thursday. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities and experiments to keep busy. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.

Bryan Health podcasts Daily. Learn about a variety of health care topics and tips to stay well. Free. Bryanhealth.org/podcasts

Hy-Vee KidsFit at home workouts — 9 a.m. Daily. Go to Hy-veekidsfit.com

Keeper's Corner: Lincoln Children's Zoo video series — 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Kids can meet a keeper, zoo animal and participate in an on-screen activity. Facebook.com/lincolnchildrenszoo.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

