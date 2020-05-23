Calendar, 5-24 Sunday

Events
Cheer Our Lincoln Graduating Seniors — 8:20 p.m. Step outside your home or open your window to cheer, clap or use noisemakers to help celebrate this year's high school graduating seniors citywide.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — Weekend hours: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Sunday College View Farmers' Market at College View — 10-11 a.m. for shoppers age 60 and over; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for all other shoppers; one-way foot traffic, public should enter from 48th Street and Prescott Avenue. Facebook.com/sundayfarmersmarket for the social distancing rules.
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities and experiments to keep busy, new themes daily. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Tour De Cyclist social distancing bike ride — Ride anywhere, anytime, $10, proceeds benefit Lincoln Food Bank. Register: active.com/lincoln-ne/cycling/races/tour-de-cyclist-social-distance-ride-2020.
Movies
12 movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — To view movies and see prices, go to theross.org.
Ongoing
Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Moved to Tuesday, due to Memorial Day. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each drive-thru location at lps.org.
