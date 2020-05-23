Calendar, 5-24 Sunday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Events

Cheer Our Lincoln Graduating Seniors — 8:20 p.m. Step outside your home or open your window to cheer, clap or use noisemakers to help celebrate this year's high school graduating seniors citywide.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — Weekend hours: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Sunday College View Farmers' Market at College View — 10-11 a.m. for shoppers age 60 and over; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for all other shoppers; one-way foot traffic, public should enter from 48th Street and Prescott Avenue. Facebook.com/sundayfarmersmarket for the social distancing rules.

