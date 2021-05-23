Calendar, 5-24 Monday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Divorce and relationship recovery class at St. Mark's United Methodist Church — 6-8:30 p.m. Final class, $20, wear a mask, main floor, fellowship hall, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Register. Stmarks.org or call 402-489-8885.
Food Bank of Lincoln distribution at Lancaster Event Center — 3-4 p.m. Enter at Gate 2, 4100 N. 84th St.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment in-person
Boiler Brewing South — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes, 5800 Hidcote Drive.
Livestreamed and virtual events
Mindfulness Mondays: Grounded Optimism for Care Partners — 10 a.m. Final day of series, topic is "Mindful Resilience Part 4: Gratitude and Kindness." Register: Parkinson.org/Summit.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Slalom" (NR) 5 p.m. 7:20 p.m.; "Gunda" (G) 5:15 p.m., 7:35 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
City Council meeting — 5:30 p.m. Council Chambers, 555 S. 10th St.
Star City Parliamentarians — 7 p.m. Business meeting and program, topic is Chapter III: Description of Motions, bring a copy of the new edition "Roberts Rules of Orders," free event, masks and social distancing required, Rock 'n Joe Coffee, 5025 Lindberg St.
Auditions
"Frozen" Jr. Auditions at Beatrice Community Players — noon-3 p.m. Open to age 8-16, actors will be asked to sing a one minute song of their choice and read from the script, must be registered and fill out a form at the box office or online, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. More information and audition forms: Beatricecommunityplayers.com or 402-228-1801.
Seeking Artists and Tutors
County-City Gallery — Seeking two- and three-dimensional works, by Nebraska artists for the 2021-22 season. Art will be seen on the first floor of the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Arts is selected by a jury. Submit 10 images with a thumb drive or a CD and a list of titles and sizes, to Liz Shea-McCoy, gallery director, 2700 Sheridan Blvd., Lincoln, 68502, by June 1.
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 9:30 a.m. June 5. Tutors needed for English Language Learners and native speakers of English working on increasing their literacy skill, offering distancing and in-person learning to students. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-476-7323.
Summer camps for kids
"l love to Write" summer writing camps for kids — June 7-11. 9-10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., kids 7-11; 1:30-3 p.m., kids 12-14; 6-7:30 p.m. family writing, space is limited. Register: unl.edu/newp/love-to-write.
Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum one-day and three-day camps — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 7-July 30. Register: call Will Miller at 402-944-3100, ext. 221, or sacmuseum.org.
