Calendar, 5-24 Monday

Meetings

City Council meeting — 5:30 p.m. Council Chambers, 555 S. 10th St.

Star City Parliamentarians — 7 p.m. Business meeting and program, topic is Chapter III: Description of Motions, bring a copy of the new edition "Roberts Rules of Orders," free event, masks and social distancing required, Rock 'n Joe Coffee, 5025 Lindberg St.

Auditions

"Frozen" Jr. Auditions at Beatrice Community Players — noon-3 p.m. Open to age 8-16, actors will be asked to sing a one minute song of their choice and read from the script, must be registered and fill out a form at the box office or online, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. More information and audition forms: Beatricecommunityplayers.com or 402-228-1801.

Seeking Artists and Tutors