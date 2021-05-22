 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar, 5-23 Sunday
0 comments
calendar

Calendar, 5-23 Sunday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Events

Blue Stem mini-horse show — Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org

Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.

Nebraska Platte Valley Kennel Dog Club — Lancaster Event Center, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, free, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.

Pius X School graduation ceremonies — 1:30 p.m. Clear-bag policy and masks required, Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive.

Sunday Farmers Market at College View — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Shop local produce and goods, live music, masks are encouraged, SNAP/EBT and Double Up Food Bucks accepted, free, 4801 Prescott Ave. Sundayfarmersmarket.org

Entertainment

in-person 

Antelope Park Bandshell — 1 p.m. Blue Raven music recital, bring your chair or blanket, free, 1650 Memorial Drive

Cactus Modern Mexican and Cantina — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Music bingo, free to play, 5500 S. 56th St. 

Kinkaider — 4-7 p.m. Live music series: Mike Semrad & The Riverhawks, 201 N. Seventh St. 

Pla Mor Ballroom — 7 p.m. Free country dance lessons with paid admission; 8 p.m.-midnight. Dirty Boots & Tami Hall, 6600 W. O St. 

Zoo Bar — 8 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy show, 136 N. 14th St. 

Livestream and virtual events 

Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble: Alan Wenger recital livestreamed — 3 p.m. Showcasing works for trumpet by female composers. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/events/1944515552379196.

Lincoln Parkinsons Support Group meeting — 2 p.m. Zoom.us/j/96726605552?pwd=YlhmR1d5MXY4QUNTaWlqem1KNlh6QT09; meeting ID: 967 2660 5552; pass code: 354088.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Slalom" (NR), 2:40 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:20 p.m.; "Gunda" (G), 2:55 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:35 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. TheRoss.org.

Theater

"Love, Linda: The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter" — 2 p.m. $18, adults; kids and student, $12, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Tickets: Beatricecommunityplayers.com.

Register

Women in Sales and Business  Venue Restaurant & Lounge, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. June 9. Business meeting and networking. Current members are encouraged to bring a guest, $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch; free for first-time guests, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.  

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News