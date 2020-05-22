Calendar, 5-23 Saturday

Events
Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m. Saturdays, grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Carillon in the Car — 5:30 p.m. Drive-in style concert with hymns and melodies, played from First-Plymouth's tower, First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Haymarket Farmers' Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Rain or shine. Seventh and Canopy streets.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — Weekend hours: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Summer music series: James Arthur Vineyards — 6-9 p.m. Spock's Foster Sister Duo, outside concert, follow social distancing, $10 plus fees, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Tickets: Jamesarthurvineyards.ticketspice.com/summer-music-series-052320.
Livestream events and videos
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Kids can enjoy stories, activities and experiments. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Kazoo Kit surprise edition: Lincoln Children's Museum — Order a 12-piece educational kit, $40, ages 3 and up, go to: museumtoystore.squarespace.com/kazooskit.
Remember the Fallen: Virtual 21K run or walk — May 15-June 15. Register: eventbrite.com/e/2020-remember-the-fallen-virtual-21k-run-walk-lincoln-registration-100303123342.
Storytime Saturdays: Francie & Finch Bookshop — 2 p.m. Author and illustrator Karissa Bettendorf will be reading "Everybody's Baby" and "Dreams," a bedtime story by Francis Henderson, illustrated by Bettendorf. Facebook.com/pg/francieandfinch. More information: 402-781-0459.
TADA's Talent Tonight — 6 p.m. Facebook.com/watch/www.tadatheatre.info.
The Bay — 8 p.m. Flipgrid is providing young adults with community leaders in health, art, music, photography, skating and journalism who will present activities and learning sessions. Flipgrid.com/baysideonline.
Movies
12 movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — View movies at theross.org, see website for prices.
Nearby
Strategic Air Command Museum — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily. Free admission for health care workers, military and first responders, 28210 W. Park Highway, Ashland. Sacmuseum.org or 402-944-3100.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
