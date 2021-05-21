Calendar, 5-22 Saturday

Events
Blue Stem mini-horse show—Lancaster Event Center. See website for times, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
"Changing Gears Through the Years" Lighthouse Anniversary — Union Plaza, noon-4 p.m. Noon, speaker is Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird; 12:15 p.m. live bands, kids bike rodeo, family bike ride from the Hub Cafe to the Zoo and back, food trucks, 21st and O streets.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Craft and Vendor Fair at Holy Saviour Lutheran Church — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Outdoor fair, items for purchase, 4701 N. 10th St.
Lincoln Education Association drive-thru shredding event — 9-11 a.m. Benefiting books for kids Harvest Books program, 4920 Normal Blvd.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Eighth and P streets. Lincolnhaymarket.org.
Helicopter Day at Strategic Air Command Museum — near Ashland, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Helicopters on display; $60, 10-minute helicopter rides from AM Aviation, 28210 W. Park Highway, Ashland. SACmuseum.org.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.
Nebraska Platte Valley Kennel Dog Club — Lancaster Event Center, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. free, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Pine Creek Farms Spring Family Festival — near Raymond, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Antiques, crafts, foods, kids activities, 11505 N. 14th St. Raymond. Facebook.com/pinecreekfarmevents.
"Remembering the One. Remembering Them All": 20 years in 2021 exhibit — Daily through Saturday. The public is invited to visit the 9/11 exhibit, with scaled model of the Twin Towers. See website for mall hours of operation, center court, Gateway Mall, 6100 O St. Shoppinggatewaymall.com.
Scooter LNK Safety event — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Safety and rules for scooters, free rides offered and free helmet giveaways, Seventh and Q streets.
Skate session at The Bay — 3 p.m. $10-$12, 2005 Y St.
Super Bird Fair at Spring Creek Prairie Audubon — Near Denton, 8:30 a.m.-noon. Free, 11700 S.W. 100th St. Register for paid banding demo and workshop: sprincreek.audubon.org.events.
Entertainment
Bourbon Theatre — 7:30 p.m. Lincoln Emerging, $8-$14, 1415 O St. Bourbontheatre.com.
James Arthur Vineyards — 6-9 p.m. Tom & Wes, food from Dinner & Co., no cover, 2001 West Raymond Rd., Raymond.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Andy Pappas, no cover, 7301 S. 27th St.
VFW Post 3606 — 7-10:30 p.m. Silver Wings Band, 3340 W. A St.
Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. Big Daddy Caleb & the Chargers, $8; DJ Relic, no cover, 9 p.m.-midnight, 136 N. 14th St.
Livestream events
"Wizard of Oz" reading series — 2-3:30 p.m. Facebook.com/events/128354788803433.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Slalom" (NR), 2:40 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:20 p.m.; "Gunda" (G), 2:55 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:35 p.m, 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Theater
"A Time for Magic" at the Lied Center — 1 p.m., 6 p.m. Intermix Dance Company performs, $25, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
"Love, Linda: The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter" — 7:30 p.m., $18, adults; kids and student, $12, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Tickets: Beatricecommunityplayers.com.
