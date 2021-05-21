Calendar, 5-22 Saturday

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.

"Remembering the One. Remembering Them All": 20 years in 2021 exhibit — Daily through Saturday. The public is invited to visit the 9/11 exhibit, with scaled model of the Twin Towers. See website for mall hours of operation, center court, Gateway Mall, 6100 O St. Shoppinggatewaymall.com.