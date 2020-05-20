Calendar, 5-21 Thursday

Daily events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Drive-thru distribution at Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring your Center card or photo ID, and drive through to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Livestream events
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Mondays-Sundays. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities and experiments. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Community Builder's Breakfast: Habitat for Humanity — 8 a.m. From the comfort of your home, enjoy inspirational program highlighting Habitat homeowners from the past and future homeowners. Free, register: Lincolnhabitat.org/cbb.
Keeper's Corner: Lincoln Children's Zoo video series — 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Kids can learn about a zoo animal and participate in a fun, on-screen activity. Facebook.com/lincolnchildrenszoo.
Lincoln Strong: Streaming music festival — 6 p.m. Will Hutchison; 6:40 p.m. Andrea von Kampen; 7 p.m. Myles Jasnowski. Facebook.com/LincolnStrong402.
TADA'S Talent Tonight — 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Facebook.com/watch/www.tadatheatre.info.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center: 12 movies to livestream — TheRoss.org, see website for prices.
