Calendar, 5-21 Friday

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal, 1448 E St.

Drive-in Movie with Campus Life — 9 p.m. $25 suggested donation, bring your chair, blanket and beverage, popcorn for sale, 6401 Pine Lake Road.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.

"Remembering the One. Remembering Them All": 20 years in 2021 exhibit — Daily through May 22. See website for mall hours of operation, Gateway Mall, 6100 O St. Shoppinggatewaymall.com.

National Bike to Work Day — Ride your bike to work and participate in a national bike riding event.

Third Friday art show at Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Featuring two-dimensional and three-dimensional media; 7 p.m. Livestream: Facebook.com/events/1262411010804213, 119 S. Ninth St.