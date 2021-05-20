Calendar, 5-21 Friday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal, 1448 E St.
Drive-in Movie with Campus Life — 9 p.m. $25 suggested donation, bring your chair, blanket and beverage, popcorn for sale, 6401 Pine Lake Road.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.
"Remembering the One. Remembering Them All": 20 years in 2021 exhibit — Daily through May 22. See website for mall hours of operation, Gateway Mall, 6100 O St. Shoppinggatewaymall.com.
National Bike to Work Day — Ride your bike to work and participate in a national bike riding event.
Third Friday art show at Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Featuring two-dimensional and three-dimensional media; 7 p.m. Livestream: Facebook.com/events/1262411010804213, 119 S. Ninth St.
"We are Present in the Spaces Between" art event — 1-7 p.m. Featuring works of art from various Asian Pacific Islander Desi American artists; 6 p.m. Live performance from word poet Tina Le; live music from Bach Mai. Masks and social distancing, South of Downtown Community Art Hub, 1247 S. 11th St.
YMCA of Lincoln Kids Night Out — Copple, Cooper and Fallbrook branches, 5-7:30 p.m. Kids will enjoy activities and eat a snack. Register: front desk of YMCAs or ymcalincoln.org/programs/child-care-parties-rentals/kids-night-out.
Entertainment
Capitol View Winery — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Bert and Scott, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. Reservations: email Trish@CapitolViewWinery.com or 402-328-3494.
Garage Sportsbar & Grill — 7:30 p.m. Come Together Band and Boom Duo, 5551 S. 48th St.
Gray's Keg Saloon — 9 p.m. Arcade Radio, 104 N. 20th St.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30-8 p.m. Prime Time Cafe is open; 7-10 p.m. $5, live band, masks required, 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive.
Rock 'n Joe — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo, free, 5025 Lindberg St.
Royal Grove — 9 p.m. Hunky Dory & Black Magik "Riot Ten Show." 18 and under must be accompanied with guardian, $18, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway. Theroyalgrove.com.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Mike Rye, no cover, 7301 S. 27th St.
Zoo Bar — 5 p.m. Tim Budig and Shawn Holt, $8, 136 N. 14th St.
Livestream event
Capital Jazz Society — 8 p.m. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Slalom" (NR), 5 p.m., 7:20 p.m.; "Gunda" (G), 5:15 p.m., 7:35 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Theater
"Love, Linda: The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter" — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Beatricecommunityplayers.com or 402-228-1801.
