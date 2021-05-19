Calendar, 5-20 Thursday

Events
Center for People in Need food and diaper distribution — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday, bring a Center Card or a photo ID of any kind, 3901 N. 27th St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.
Skin cancer screenings at Bryan LifePointe — 6:30-8:15 p.m. Appointments required, free, 7501 S. 27th St. BryanHealth.org
Strength training for women — 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through June 10. Class will help improve bone density, balance and strength, women of all fitness levels welcome, see website for cost, 7501 S. 27th St. Register: Bryanhealth.org/calendar or 402-481-6300 (press zero).
Tour de Lincoln Bike Ride Tours — 6 p.m. Thursday. May 20, Southeast Tour, 15 miles; May 27, Northeast Tour, 16 miles, free guided ride, start and end at the Jayne Snyder Trails Center, Union Plaza Park, 21st and Q. More details: gptn.org.
Waffle Feed at Capitol City Christian Church: Lincoln Northeast Kiwanis Club fundraiser — 4-7 p.m. $8 suggested donation, unused tickets from 2019 will be accepted, 7800 Holdrege St.
Entertainment
Grata Bar — 8-11 p.m. Karaoke, free to play, 6891 A St.
Rumology — 6-8 p.m. Crepes; 8 p.m. Piano Lounge with Bobby Gadoury, featuring jazz music, no cover, 7301 S. 27th St.
Thursday Night Series: The String Demons livestreamed — 7-9:30 p.m. Thursday. Facebook.com/liveinlincolnthursdaynightmusicseries.
Livestreamed events
"A Hike Through the Forest" Tiny Lieders online event — 10 a.m. Designed for ages 6 and younger, free. Liedcenter.org.
History Café via Zoom — 6 p.m. Celebrating Asian Cultural Heritage. Register for Zoom link: history.nebraska.gov.
Hope Book Club online — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets first and third Thursdays. Group will read “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
GriefShare at Sheridan Lutheran Church online support group — 6-8 p.m. The group helps you face challenges of a loss while offering hope and healing. Register: Griefshare.org/groups/132575.
Lincoln Calling TV livestreamed concert — 7:30 p.m. J. Crum. Livestream: Lincolncalling.com/lctv-2.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Wojnarowicz" (NR) 4:55 p.m., 7:25 p.m.; "Gunda" (G) 5:15 p.m., 7:35 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Theater
"Love, Linda: The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter" — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Tickets: Beatricecommunityplayers.com or 402-228-1801.
Seeking Artists and Tutors
County-City Gallery — Seeking two- and three-dimensional works, by Nebraska artists for the 2021-22 season. Art will be seen on the first floor of the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Arts is selected by a jury. Submit 10 images with a thumb drive or a CD and a list of titles and sizes, to Liz Shea-McCoy, gallery director, 2700 Sheridan Blvd., Lincoln, 68502, by June 1.
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 9:30 a.m. June 5. Tutors needed for English Language Learners and native speakers of English working on increasing their literacy skill, offering distancing and in-person learning to students. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-476-7323.