Calendar, 5-2 Sunday

Events
All Church Mini-Golf at Adventure Golf Center: Grace Chapel event — 4-6 p.m. Public invited to attend, prizes awarded, 5901 S. 56th St. Register: Gracechapelpca.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/816931.
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Hot Tub and Swim Spa Expo — Lancaster Event Center, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Lincoln Children's Zoo — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. All tickets must be purchased in advance to reserve a time; 5 years and up must wear a mask and practice social distancing. See website for admission prices, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org.
"National Bike Challenge" for National Bike Month in May — Sunday-Sept. 30. Public is invited to start riding their bikes 10 minutes or more and log your ride to keep up the winning trend. Lincoln won the bike challenge in 2019 and is planning on another victory for 2021. Register: Lovetoride.net.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.
College View Sunday Farmers Market — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Shop local produce and goods, live music, masks are encouraged, SNAP/EBT and Double Up Food Bucks accepted, free, 4801 Prescott Ave. Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Entertainment
in-person and virtual
Country Night with Dirty Boots & Cowboy D — 8 p.m.-midnight. 7 p.m. Free country dance lessons with paid admission; 8 p.m. show starts, Pla Mor Ballroom, 6600 W. O St.
Music Bingo at Cactus Modern Mexican and Cantina — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free to play, wear a mask, 5500 S. 56th St.
Summer Sundays live music series: Dillon Gaige at Kinkaider Brewing — 4-7 p.m., 201 N. Seventh St.
Zoolarious Comedy at the Zoo Bar, in-person — 8 p.m. Featuring eight local comedians, $5, 136 N. 14th St.
Livestream events
City Nature Challenge speaker series — Sunday-Monday, download the free iNaturalist app to your smartphone, find plants and wildlife, take a photo; May 4-9, help identify observations via iNaturalist. More information: outdoornebraska.gov/citynaturechallenge.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Shiva Baby" (NR) 3:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "The Truffle Hunters" (PG-13) 2:30 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. TheRoss.org.
Theater
"Pump Boys & Dinettes" at TADA Theatre in-person and livestreamed — 2 p.m., 701 P St. Tickets: Tadaproductions.info.
"Two By Tennessee" — 2 p.m. $18, adults; $14, seniors, Johnny Carson Theater, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
Register
League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County Lunch and Learn via Zoom — noon, May 6. Topic is "Together One Lincoln," speaker is Sandra Washington. Zoom link and register: email lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com, type "registration" in the subject line.
Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. May 12. Business meeting, speaker Heather Legge, topic is "Lead with Moxie," $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch, free for first-time guests, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.