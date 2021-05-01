Calendar, 5-2 Sunday

Lincoln Children's Zoo — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. All tickets must be purchased in advance to reserve a time; 5 years and up must wear a mask and practice social distancing. See website for admission prices, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org .

"National Bike Challenge" for National Bike Month in May — Sunday-Sept. 30. Public is invited to start riding their bikes 10 minutes or more and log your ride to keep up the winning trend. Lincoln won the bike challenge in 2019 and is planning on another victory for 2021. Register: Lovetoride.net.