Calendar, 5-2 Saturday

At-home kits: Makit Takit — Noon-2 p.m. Pick up your kit, order your make-it-at-home kit at: makittakit.com, 4720 Prescott Ave. More details: 402-483-4232.
Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m. Saturdays, grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.
Carillon in the Car — 5:30 p.m. Drive-in style concert with hymns and melodies played from First-Plymouth's singing tower, First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Gateway Mall — 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Open for shopping. 6100 O St.
Lincoln Scavenger Hunt: Capitol to Campus — 9 a.m. Daily. Race against the clock, $12.99, hunt begins at 1445 K St. Tickets: letsroam.com.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — Weekend hours: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Livestream events and videos
Astronomy at home: Mueller Planetarium — Museum.unl.edu/planetarium/astronomy-at-home.html.
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities and experiments, new themes daily. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Livestream Storytime Saturdays: Francie & Finch Bookshop — 2 p.m. Author Nichole Hansen will read her books "Sharky Dreams of Pizza" and "Kids Count." Facebook.com/pg/francieandfinch. More information: 402-781-0459.
TADA'S Talent Tonight — 6 p.m. Facebook.com/watch/www.tadatheatre.info.
Tails 'N Trails Virtual Pet Walk — April 29-May 16. Capital Humane Society's biggest virtual party for people and pets; walk, run, eat, play and have fun with your furry friends, $35 per family. Register: Capitalhumanesociety.org.
The Bay — 8 p.m. Flipgrid is providing young adults with community leaders in health, art, music, photography, skating and journalism, presenting activities and learning sessions. Go to Flipgrid.com/baysideonline.
12 movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — View movies at theross.org, see website for prices.
