Calendar, 5-2 Saturday

Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities and experiments, new themes daily. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.

Livestream Storytime Saturdays: Francie & Finch Bookshop — 2 p.m. Author Nichole Hansen will read her books "Sharky Dreams of Pizza" and "Kids Count." Facebook.com/pg/francieandfinch. More information: 402-781-0459.

TADA'S Talent Tonight — 6 p.m. Facebook.com/watch/www.tadatheatre.info.

Tails 'N Trails Virtual Pet Walk — April 29-May 16. Capital Humane Society's biggest virtual party for people and pets; walk, run, eat, play and have fun with your furry friends, $35 per family. Register: Capitalhumanesociety.org.

The Bay — 8 p.m. Flipgrid is providing young adults with community leaders in health, art, music, photography, skating and journalism, presenting activities and learning sessions. Go to Flipgrid.com/baysideonline.

12 movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — View movies at theross.org, see website for prices.

