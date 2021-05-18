Calendar: 5-19 Wednesday

Turn and Burn Barrel Races at Lancaster Event Center — 5:30 p.m. Free admission, 4100 N. 84th St.

Entertainment in-person

Brewsky's East — 7-9 p.m. Trivia, free to play, 2840 S. 70th St.

Cosmic Eye — 6-8 p.m. Paint one of three sections of a picture, prizes, purchase required to participate, 6800 P St.

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8-10 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes, 6891 A St.

Rumology — 7-9 p.m. Pop-culture trivia with Gato, Country Sliced Ham available for purchase, 7301 S. 27th St.

Zoo Bar — 6 p.m. Paul Nelson, 136 N. 14th St.

Livestream events

Abolition series with the Rev. Patrick Messer: First-Plymouth Church via Zoom — 6-7 p.m. May 19. Join Pastor Messer in a discussion on what safety and wholeness should look like in a community. How would Christ inform us to create safety and wholeness in our community? Register: Email Addie@Firstplymouth.org.