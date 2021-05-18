Calendar: 5-19 Wednesday

Events
Bike Ride of Silence — 7 p.m. Start at Jane Snyder Center, ride in silent procession to honor cyclists who have been killed or injured on public roadways, 228 N. 21st St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Anybody who is in need is welcome, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.
Make your own door hanger sign event at Makit Takit — 7-9 p.m. $30, 4750 Normal Blvd. Tickets: Facebook.com/events/1822951624545668.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.
Thriving, not just surviving after a stroke — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free class, must register, 7301 S. 27th St. Register: Bryanhealth.org/calendar or 402-481-6300 (press zero).
Turn and Burn Barrel Races at Lancaster Event Center — 5:30 p.m. Free admission, 4100 N. 84th St.
Entertainment in-person
Brewsky's East — 7-9 p.m. Trivia, free to play, 2840 S. 70th St.
Cosmic Eye — 6-8 p.m. Paint one of three sections of a picture, prizes, purchase required to participate, 6800 P St.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8-10 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes, 6891 A St.
Rumology — 7-9 p.m. Pop-culture trivia with Gato, Country Sliced Ham available for purchase, 7301 S. 27th St.
Zoo Bar — 6 p.m. Paul Nelson, 136 N. 14th St.
Livestream events
Abolition series with the Rev. Patrick Messer: First-Plymouth Church via Zoom — 6-7 p.m. May 19. Join Pastor Messer in a discussion on what safety and wholeness should look like in a community. How would Christ inform us to create safety and wholeness in our community? Register: Email Addie@Firstplymouth.org.
"Brain and Body" class with Jackie and David online — Noon, Wednesdays, through June 2. Designed for age 50 and up, class will help improve your mobility, balance, strength, memory and cognition. Register for Zoom link. To register: us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0lfumrrDkiEtfLAiP37EpdS8DLruNTPK3L.
Wellness Wednesdays Care Partner Summit series for Parkinsons livestreamed — Noon. "Care Partner Town Hall: Preparing for the journey," free event, must register. Register: Parkinson.org/Summit.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center —"Wojnarowicz" (NR) 4:55 p.m., 7:25 p.m.; "Gunda" (G) 5:15 p.m., 7:35 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.