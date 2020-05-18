Calendar, 5-19 Tuesday

Please check event venues for current updates in light of postponements and cancellations.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Bring current or expired Center Card or photo ID, and drive through to pick items, 3901 N. 27th St.
Meals-to-go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
State Capitol — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Self touring of the Capitol, social distancing, 1445 K St.
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Daily, through Thursday. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities and experiments to keep busy. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Bryan Health podcasts — Daily. Learn about a variety of health care topics and tips to stay well. Free. Bryanhealth.org/podcasts.
Flowering plants fill blooming voids: Conservation Nebraska — 2 p.m. Speaker Kelly Feehan, UNL Extension educator. Register: us02web.zoom.us.
Keeper's Corner: Lincoln Children's Zoo video series — 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Kids can meet a keeper, zoo animal and participate in an on-screen activity. Facebook.com/lincolnchildrenszoo.
Social Justice performance and discussion: Malcolm X — 11 a.m.-noon. Bringing story of Will Brown to life through music and images; Belmont Elementary students performing rendition of "The Undefeated," by Kwame Alexander and Kadir Nelson; Weley Hamilton, founder of "Disabled But Not Really," providing message. Facebook.com/events/863853407452646.
