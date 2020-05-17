Calendar, 5-18 Monday

Events
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Public invited to pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring your current or expired center card or photo ID, drive to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St.
Grow Your Business Day with the United States Post Office — 2 p.m. Join in by calling 1-678-317-3330; meeting ID is 1615738798; password is 407131.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Livestream events
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities and experiments to keep busy, new themes daily. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Keeper's Corner: Lincoln Children's Zoo video series — 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Kids can meet a new keeper and zoo animal, participate in a fun on-screen activity. Facebook.com/lincolnchildrenszoo.
The Fire Escape: Weekly Fire Education Platform — View fire safety tours, rig demos, and activities, go to: lincoln.ne.gov/city/fire/TFE.htm.
Virtual Alcoholics Anonymous Zoom meetings: Good Shepherd Church — 7 p.m. Mondays. To join meeting: us04web.zoom.us/j/6586666983.
12 movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — To view movies and see prices, go to theross.org.
Meetings
City Council Public Meeting — 5:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. The public can request Zoom access by contacting the city clerk at 402- 441-7436, by noon Monday.
Ongoing
Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each drive-thru location at lps.org.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!