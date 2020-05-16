Calendar, 5-17 Sunday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — Weekend hours: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Sunday College View Farmers' Market at College View — 10-11 a.m. For shoppers age 60 and over; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. all other shoppers; one-way foot traffic, public should enter from 48th Street and Prescott Avenue. Go to: facebook.com/sundayfarmersmarket for the social distancing rules.
Adventure Golf: Mom's golf for free — 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Celebrate your mom with a free round of golf and the reopening of Adventure Golf; cost for additional golfers is $9, adults; $6, kids age 4-8; $6.50, 65 and older; free, 3 and under, 5901 S. 56th St. More details: facebook.com/adventuregolfcenter or 402-421-2254.
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities and experiments to keep busy, new themes daily. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Tour De Cyclist social distancing bike ride — Ride anywhere, anytime, $10, proceeds benefit Lincoln Food Bank. Register: active.com/lincoln-ne/cycling/races/tour-de-cyclist-social-distance-ride-2020.
Virtual beer + cheese: Zipline Brewing and Open Harvest online event — 2-7 p.m. $25, singles; $40, couples, go to: facebook.com/events/574729263442472.
12 movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — To view movies and see prices, go to theross.org.
Music festival
Lincoln Calling virtual mini festival — 1-7 p.m. Livestreamed music performances and three virtual stages, support local musicians from the comfort of your home. Schedule including: Root Marm Band, Wick O'rya, House Band, Emily Bass and Josh Hoyer. Go to: Facebook.com/events search: Lincoln Calling.
Announcement
Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each drive-thru location at lps.org.
