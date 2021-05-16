Calendar, 5-17 Monday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Divorce and relationship recovery class at St. Mark's United Methodist Church — 6-8:30 p.m. Final class, $20, wear a mask, main floor, fellowship hall, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Register. Stmarks.org or call 402-489-8885.
Food Bank of Lincoln distribution at Lancaster Event Center — 3-4 p.m. Enter at Gate 2, 4100 N. 84th St.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.
"Remembering the One. Remembering Them All": 20 years in 2021 exhibit — Daily through May 22. See website for mall hours of operation, center court, Gateway Mall, 6100 O St. Shoppinggatewaymall.com.
Strength Training for Seniors — 10:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, May 17-June 23. $100, Bryan LifePointe members; $125, nonmembers, 7501 S. 27th St. Register: Bryanhealth.org/calendar or 402-481-6300 (press zero).
Entertainment in-person
Boiler Brewing South — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes, 5800 Hidcote Drive.
Livestreamed and virtual events
Mindfulness Mondays: Grounded Optimism for Care Partners — 10 a.m. Mondays, through May 24. Topic is "Mindful Resilience Part 2: Self Care for Care Partners." Register: Parkinson.org/Summit.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Wojnarowicz" (NR) 4:55 p.m., 7:25 p.m.; "Gunda" (G) 5:15 p.m., 7:35 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
City-Council meeting — 3 p.m. Council Chambers, 555 S. 10th St.
Register
Lincoln Parkinsons Support group — 2 p.m. May 23. Register. Zoom.us/j/96726605552?pwdYlhmR1d5MXY4QUNTaWlqem1KNlh6QT09; passcode: 354088.
Seeking Artists
County-City Gallery — Seeking two- and three-dimensional works, by Nebraska artists for the 2021-22 season. Art will be seen on the first floor of the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Arts is selected by a jury. Submit 10 images with a thumb drive or a CD and a list of titles and sizes, to Liz Shea-McCoy, gallery director, 2700 Sheridan Blvd., Lincoln, 68502, by June 1.
