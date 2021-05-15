Calendar, 5-16 Sunday

Events
Beatrice Area Singles and Couples Dance — 5-8 p.m. Live music with Catch A Ride Band, Veterans Club, 701 Dorsey St., Beatrice.
Blue Valley quarter horse show — Lancaster Event Center, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Free, 4100 N. 84th St.
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
FCLT Brass Concert — 3 p.m. Livestreamed from Christ United Methodist Church. Facebook.com/FCLTBrass.
Free yoga at Tower Square — 10 a.m. Bring your own mat and water bottle, 13th and P streets.
National Bike Challenge for National Bike Month in May — Sunday-Sept. 30. Public is invited to start riding bikes 10 minutes or more and log your ride. Register: Lovetoride.net.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.
Spring Parade of Homes — 1-6 p.m. View 30 homes, free. Online printable guidebook: HBAL.org/events/parade-of-homes.
Sunday Farmers Market at College View — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Shop local produce and goods, live music, masks are encouraged, SNAP/EBT and Double Up Food Bucks accepted, free, 4801 Prescott Ave. Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Entertainment
in-person and virtual
Boat House Bar & Grill — 5 p.m. Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, 10005 W. Davey Road, Raymond.
Cactus Modern Mexican and Cantina — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Music bingo, free to play, 5500 S. 56th St.
Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. Past Casual, Midwest Coast and Wyk O'Rya, 1412 O St.
Kinkaider — 4-7 p.m. Live music series: The Wildwoods, 201 N. Seventh St.
Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra "Peter and the Wolf" livestreamed concert — 2 p.m. Free family event. Livestreamed: Lincolnsymphony.com.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 7 p.m. Free country dance lessons with paid admission; 8 p.m.-midnight. Country night: Sheila Greenland and Steel City Band, 6600 W. O St.
Zoo Bar — 8 p.m. $15, Zoolarious presents comedian Sam Tallent, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center —"Wojnarowicz" (NR), 2:20 p.m., 4:55 p.m., 7:25 p.m.; "Gunda" (G), 2:55 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:35 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. TheRoss.org.
Register
Strength Training for Seniors — 10:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, May 17-June 23. $100, Bryan LifePointe members; $125, nonmembers, 7501 S. 27th St. Register: Bryanhealth.org/calendar or 402-481-6300 (press zero).
Women in Sales and Business —Venue Restaurant & Lounge, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. June 9. Business meeting and networking. Current members are encouraged to bring a guest, $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch; free for first-time guests, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
