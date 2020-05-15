Calendar, 5-16 Saturday

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Events

Storytime Saturdays: Francie & Finch Bookshop — 2 p.m. Linda Stephen will be reading from the origami picture book "The Day We Went to the Park," featuring 1,000 origami paper sculptures, and the wonders to be found on a trip to Holmes Lake Park, go to Facebook.com/pg/francieandfinch.