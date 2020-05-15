Calendar, 5-16 Saturday

Events
Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m. Saturdays, grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Carillon in the Car — 5:30 p.m. Drive-in style concert with hymns and melodies, played from First-Plymouth's tower, First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Haymarket Farmers' Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Rain or shine. Seventh and Canopy streets.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — Weekend hours: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Livestream events and videos
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Kids can enjoy stories, activities and experiments. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Storytime Saturdays: Francie & Finch Bookshop — 2 p.m. Linda Stephen will be reading from the origami picture book "The Day We Went to the Park," featuring 1,000 origami paper sculptures, and the wonders to be found on a trip to Holmes Lake Park, go to Facebook.com/pg/francieandfinch.
Remember the Fallen: Virtual 21K run or walk — May 15-June 15. Register: eventbrite.com/e/2020-remember-the-fallen-virtual-21k-run-walk-lincoln-registration-100303123342.
TADA'S Talent Tonight — 6 p.m. Facebook.com/watch/www.tadatheatre.info.
The Bay — 8 p.m. Flipgrid is providing young adults with community leaders in health, art, music, photography, skating and journalism, presenting activities and learning sessions. Flipgrid.com/baysideonline.
12 movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — View movies at theross.org, see website for prices.
Music festival
Lincoln Calling virtual mini festival — 6 p.m.-midnight. Livestreamed music performances and three virtual stages, support local musicians from the comfort of your home. Go to: Facebook.com/events search: Lincoln Calling. Schedule including:
* BCN YouTube Stage — 6:30-7 p.m. Orion Walsh; 7-8 p.m. The Fey.
* Facebook Stage — 8-8:30 p.m. Gerardo Meza; 9-9:30 p.m. Seasaw; 10-10:30 p.m. Jack Rodenburg; 11-11:30 p.m. White Mystery; midnight-12:30 a.m. Thirst Things First; 12:30-1:30 a.m. Black Magik
* Instagram Stage — 8:15-8:45 p.m. Shittake Sunday; 8:45-9:15 p.m. Eddie Branch; 9:15-9:45 p.m. Salt Creek; 9:45-10:15 p.m. J Crum; 10:15-10:45 p.m. Sky Rei.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!