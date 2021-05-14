Calendar, 5-15 Saturday

Events
Art in the Mall "Breakthrough" at Gateway Mall — 1-5 p.m. Featuring artist Ann Williams, across from Dick's Sporting Goods, 6100 O St.
Blue Valley quarter horse show — Lancaster Event Center, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, 4100 N. 84th St.
Celebration of life for Harold Chaffee — 11 a.m. Public is welcome, wear a mask, social distancing practiced, Abel Stadium, Nebraska Wesleyan University, 5000 St. Paul Ave.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Eighth and P streets. Lincolnhaymarket.org.
Indian Center Pow-Wow ground kickoff and fundraiser — Noon, free and open to the public, featuring a meal of buffalo stew and frybread, 1100 Military Road. Donations: bit.ly/2SKAfsx.
"National Bike Challenge": National Bike Month in May — Saturday-Sept. 30. Public is invited to start riding their bikes ten minutes or more and log your ride. Register: Lovetoride.net.
Nebraska Bully Dog Expo — Lancaster Event Center, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. $25 general admission; free for kids 12 and under; $10 for dogs; no aggressive or sick dogs allowed, 4100 N. 84th St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.
"Remembering the One. Remembering Them All": 20 years in 2021 exhibit — Daily through May 22. The public is invited to visit the 9/11 exhibit, with scaled model of the Twin Towers. See website for mall hours of operation, center court, Gateway Mall, 6100 O St. Shoppinggatewaymall.com.
Spring Parade of Homes — 1-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. View 30 homes free. Online printable guidebook: HBAL.org/events/parade-of-homes.
St. John's Church and Knights of Columbus Car Show — 9:30 a.m. $10, Registration for cars; 10 a.m. family activities, view cars, food available for purchase, Hard Knocks Band; 2 p.m. Best in show car awards, free, 7601 Vine St. Pre-register: LanceTodd7@gmail.com or call 402-432-3376.
Entertainment
Blue River Lodge — 8 p.m.-midnight. MoJo Filter Band, 25th anniversary of dance hall, 21421 S.W. 128th St., Crete.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Read Southall Band, $30, 1415 O St. Bourbontheatre.com.
James Arthur Vineyards — 6-9 p.m. The Wildwoods, free, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond.
Rock 'n Joe — 7 p.m. Joe & Tay, no cover, 5025 Lindberg St.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Jared Olson, The J-Rod & Jim Moore Jimbo, no cover, 7301 S. 27th St.
Zoo Bar — 9 p.m.-midnight, DJ Relic, no cover, 136 N. 14th St.
Theater
"Motions at the Lied" dance recital — 1:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. $25, Motions Dance Academy, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
Lyp Schtick Comedy Improv at TADA Theatre — 7:30 p.m. $10, 701 P St. Tickets: Tadaproductions.info.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Wojnarowicz" (NR) 2:20 p.m., 4:55 p.m., 7:25 p.m.; "Gunda" (G) 2:55 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:35 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.