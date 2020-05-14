Calendar, 5-15 Friday

Daily Events

Department of Motor Vehicles — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Inspections are open for the public and dealerships. Curbside service only. Wear a mask or face covering, pull up to the sheriff's inspection signs, an attendant will contact you. Please do not bring other people or pets in the car with you. If no attendant is available, call 402-441-8893, 625 N. 46th St.