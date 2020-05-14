Calendar, 5-15 Friday

Daily Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Department of Motor Vehicles — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Inspections are open for the public and dealerships. Curbside service only. Wear a mask or face covering, pull up to the sheriff's inspection signs, an attendant will contact you. Please do not bring other people or pets in the car with you. If no attendant is available, call 402-441-8893, 625 N. 46th St.
Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring your current or expired center card or photo ID, drive to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, follow social distancing, 2121 N. 27th St.
Livestream events
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Mondays-Sundays. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities and experiments, new themes each day. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Keeper's Corner: Lincoln Children's Zoo video series — 3 p.m. daily. Kids can meet a new keeper, zoo animal and participate in an on-screen activity. Facebook.com/lincolnchildrenszoo.
Lied Center for the Performing Arts: Live concert — 7:30 p.m. Jackie Allen and Hans Sturm performing "Bass Meets Voice, The Nebraska Project,” free, go to: Facebook.com/pg/LiedCenterforPerformingArts/events/.
Lincoln Calling virtual mini festival — 6 p.m.-midnight. 30 livestreamed music performances and three virtual stages, support local musicians from the comfort of your home. Go to: Facebook.com/events.
Remember the Fallen: virtual 21K run or walk — May 15-June 15. Register: eventbrite.com.
12 movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — View movies at theross.org, see website for prices.
Art events
Burkholder Project: A Celebration of Color — Exhibit through May 30, go to: burkholderproject.com/shows.
Facebook livestream event at Noyes Art Gallery: "Magic in May" — 7 p.m. Hosted by Julia Noyes, featuring eight artists, go to: facebook.com/NoyesArtGallery. More information: 402-475-1061.
Gallery 9: "Poetree" — Art show through May 31, call for an appointment 402-477-2822. Gallerynine.com.
Kiechel Fine Art IFPDA Fine Art Print Fair — Exhibit through June 13, go to: kiechelart.com or call 402-420-9553.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
