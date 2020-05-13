You are the owner of this article.
Calendar, 5-14 Thursday
Calendar, 5-14 Thursday

Daily events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring your current or expired Center card or photo ID, and drive through to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St. 

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St. 

Livestream events 

Educational web series at Eastmont Towers: Eat Well Live Well — 1:30 p.m. Physical therapist Mark Sundrman and Maggie Pleskac, owner of Milkweed Yoga, present live demos on how to strengthen your body with whole foods and at-home exercises. Register: Call 402-235-5220 or BuildStoriesEastmont.com.

Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Mondays-Sundays. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities and experiments, new themes each day. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.

Caregiver online support group — 2-3 p.m. Thursdays, free, register: 402-486-8546 or go to Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement.

Keeper's Corner: Lincoln Children's Zoo video series — 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Kids can learn about a zoo animal and participate in a fun, on-screen activity. Facebook.com/lincolnchildrenszoo.

Lincoln Strong: Streaming music festival — 6-7 p.m. Quartetine Band; 7-8 p.m. Jack Hotel, enjoy live music, Thursdays, through May 28, go to: Facebook.com/LincolnStrong402.

Living Room Learning with Nebraska 4-H: Moon phases — 2 p.m. Kids and adults can participate in a hands-on, virtually guided activity, with items found at home. Register: go.unl.edu/56oc.

TADA'S Talent Tonight — 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Facebook.com/watch/www.tadatheatre.info.

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center: 12 movies to livestreamTheross.org, see website for prices.

Growing through grief, all types of loss: Six-week online support group, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, through June 18, free, must register to attend six-week session, call 402-486-8546 or Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement.

Parkinson's Foundation virtual Care Partner Summit — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday. Register: Call 1-800-473-4636 or Parkinson.org/Summit.

