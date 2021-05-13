Calendar, 5-14 Friday

Events
Blue Valley quarter horse show — Lancaster Event Center,5-10 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, 4100 N. 84th St.
Branched Oak Observatory stargazing — 7:30-11 p.m. James Arthur Vineyards, $33 per person, admission to observatory, appetizers and wine, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.
"Remembering the One. Remembering Them All": 20 years in 2021 exhibit — Daily through May 22. See website for mall hours of operation, Gateway Mall, 6100 O St. Shoppinggatewaymall.com.
Spring Parade of Homes — 6-9 p.m. Friday; 1-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. View 30 homes, free. Online printable guidebook: HBAL.org/events/parade-of-homes.
Stepping On: Building Confidence & Reducing Falls — 1:30-3:30 p.m. Fridays through June 11. $50, Bryan LifePointe members; $75, nonmembers. Learn balance and strength exercises and ways to prevent falling, designed for age 65 and older who don't have dementia but have fallen in the past year, have a fear of falling and live alone, 7501 S. 27th St. Register: Bryanhealth.org/calendar or 402-481-6300 (press zero).
Concerts in-person and livestreamed
Blue River Lodge — 8 p.m.-midnight. MoJo Filter Band, 25th anniversary of the dance hall, 21421 S.W. 128th St., Crete.
Entertainment
Capitol View Winery — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Michael Rye, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. Reservations: email Trish@CapitolViewWinery.com or 402-328-3494.
Gray's Keg Saloon — 9 p.m. Hookt, no cover, 104 N. 20th St.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30-8 p.m. Prime Time Cafe is open; 7-10 p.m. $5, Shadow Ridge Band. Wear a mask. 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive.
Rock 'n Joe — 7-9 p.m. Justin Kane, no cover, 5025 Lindberg St.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Matt Briggs, no cover, 7301 S. 27th St.
Zoo Bar — 5-7 p.m. C.A. Waller & Company, $6, 136 N. 14th St.
Livestream and virtual events
Capital Jazz Society: Group Sax livestreamed — 8 p.m. View: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
Theater
Lyp Schtick Comedy Improv at TADA Theatre — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, $10, 701 P St. Tickets: Tadaproductions.info.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Wojnarowicz" (NR), 4:55 p.m., 7:25 p.m.; "Gunda" (G) 5:15 p.m., 7:35 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Seeking Artists
County-City Gallery — The County-City Building management is seeking two and three-dimensional works by Nebraska artists for the 2021-22 season. Art will be seen on the first floor of the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. The artists will be selected by a jury. Submit 10 images with a thumb drive or a CD, including a list of titles and sizes, to Liz Shea-McCoy, gallery director, 2700 Sheridan Blvd., Lincoln, 68502, by June 1.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.