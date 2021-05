Calendar, 5-13 Thursday

Movies

Seeking Artists and Tutors

County-City Gallery — Seeking two- and three-dimensional works, by Nebraska artists for the 2021-22 season. Art will be seen on the first floor of the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Arts is selected by a jury. Submit 10 images with a thumb drive or a CD and a list of titles and sizes, to Liz Shea-McCoy, gallery director, 2700 Sheridan Blvd., Lincoln, 68502, by June 1.