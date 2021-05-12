Calendar, 5-13 Thursday

Events
Center for People in Need food and diaper distribution — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday, bring a Center Card or a photo ID of any kind, 3901 N. 27th St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.
"Remembering the One. Remembering Them All": 20 years in 2021 exhibit — Daily through May 22. See website for mall hours of operation, Gateway Mall, 6100 O St. Shoppinggatewaymall.com.
Spring Parade of Homes — 6-9 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 1-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. View 30 homes, free. Online printable guidebook: HBAL.org/events/parade-of-homes.
Tour de Lincoln Bike Ride Tour — 6 p.m. Thursday. Northwest Tour, 12 miles; May 20, Southeast Tour, 15 miles; May 27, Northeast Tour, 16 miles, each tour features a different quadrant of the city, free guided ride, start and end at the Jayne Snyder Trails Center, Union Plaza Park, 21st and Q. More details: gptn.org.
Entertainment
Cosmic Eye — 6-8 p.m. Trivia, free to play, 6800 P St.
Grata Bar — 8-11 p.m. Karaoke, free to play, 6891 A St.
Rumology — 6-8 p.m. Crepes; 8 p.m. Piano Lounge with Bobby Gadoury, featuring jazz music, no cover, 7301 S. 27th St.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 7-9:30 p.m. Bobby Layne & His Orchestra "Welcome back" show, $15 includes table, must make a reservation, 6600 O St. Reservations: 402-475-4030 or 402-430-9330.
Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Kolby Cooper; Pecos & The Rooftops, $25, 350 W. Cornhusker. Tickets: Theroyalgrove.com.
Livestreamed events
Hope Book Club online — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets first and third Thursdays. Group will read “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
Lincoln Calling TV livestreamed concert — 7:30 p.m. Plack Blague. Livestream: Lincolncalling.com/lctv-2.
Science of butterflies and months online event — 3 p.m. Free, must register. Register: Facebook.com/NEGameandParks/events.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Wojnarowicz" (NR), 4:55 p.m., 7:25 p.m.; "The Truffle Hunters" (PG-13), 4:45 p.m., 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Seeking Artists and Tutors
County-City Gallery — Seeking two- and three-dimensional works, by Nebraska artists for the 2021-22 season. Art will be seen on the first floor of the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Arts is selected by a jury. Submit 10 images with a thumb drive or a CD and a list of titles and sizes, to Liz Shea-McCoy, gallery director, 2700 Sheridan Blvd., Lincoln, 68502, by June 1.
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 9:30 a.m. June 5. Tutors needed for English Language Learners and native speakers of English working on increasing their literacy skill, offering distancing and in-person learning to students. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-476-7323.