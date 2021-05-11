Calendar: 5-12 Wednesday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Anybody who is in need is welcome, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.
Spring Parade of Homes — 6-9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 1-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. View 30 homes, free. Online printable guidebook: HBAL.org/events/parade-of-homes.
Women in Sales and Business meeting — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Speaker Heather Legge will discuss "Leading with Moxie," $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch, free for first-time guests, Venue Restaurant, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
Entertainment in-person
Brewsky's East — 7-9 p.m. Trivia, free to play, 2840 S. 70th St.
Cosmic Eye — 6-8 p.m. Make a Peg person craft night, purchase required to participate, 6800 P St.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8-10 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes, 6891 A St.
Kinkaider — 7 p.m. "Black Mirror" trivia, free to play, 701 P St.
Rumology — 7-9 p.m. "Firefly" trivia, Lu Lu's food items for purchase, 7301 S. 27th St.
Livestream events
"Brain and Body" class with Jackie and David online — Noon, Wednesdays, through June 2. Designed for age 50 and up, class will help improve your mobility, balance, strength, memory and cognition. Register for Zoom link. To register: us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0lfumrrDkiEtfLAiP37EpdS8DLruNTPK3L.
Wellness Wednesdays Care Partner Summit series for Parkinsons livestreamed — Noon. "Slow thinking, speech and movement: finding patience in the moment," free event, must register. Register: Parkinson.org/Summit.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center —"Wojnarowicz" (NR), 4:55 p.m., 7:25 p.m.; "The Truffle Hunters" (PG-13) 4:45 p.m., 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Seeking Artists
County-City Gallery — The County-City Building management is seeking two- and three-dimensional works by Nebraska artists for the 2021-22 season. Art will be seen on the first floor of the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. The artists will be selected by a jury. Submit 10 images with a thumb drive or a CD, including a list of titles and sizes, to Liz Shea-McCoy, gallery director, 2700 Sheridan Blvd., Lincoln, 68502, by June 1.