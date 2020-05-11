Calendar, 5-12 Tuesday

Please check event venues for current updates in light of postponements and cancellations.
At-home kits: Makit Takit — Noon-2 p.m. Pick up your kit, order your make-it-at-home kit at: makittakit.com, 4720 Prescott Ave. 402-483-4232.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Members of the public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Bring current or expired Center Card or photo ID, and drive through to pick items, 3901 N. 27th St.
Meals-to-go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
State Capitol — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Self touring of the Capitol, social distancing, 1445 K St.
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Daily, through Thursday. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities and experiments to keep busy. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Bryan Health podcasts — Daily. Learn about a variety of health care topics and tips to stay well, free. Bryanhealth.org/podcasts.
Keeper's Corner: Lincoln Children's Zoo video series — 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Kids can meet a keeper, zoo animal and participate in an on-screen activity. Facebook.com/lincolnchildrenszoo.
Living Room Learning with Nebraska 4-H: Ice cream in a bag — 2 p.m. Kids and adults can participate in a hands-on, virtually guided activity, with items found at home, register: go.unl.edu/p4yb.
TADA'S Talent Tonight — 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. View a different talent each night. Facebook.com/watch/www.tadatheatre.info.
Women in Sales and Business host online Zoom meeting — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday. Women should prepare a brief summary of their business, current goals and best potential customer. RSVP on the Women in Sales Facebook page. Leadership will send back an invitation to the Zoom site. RSVP: facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
