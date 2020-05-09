Calendar, 5-10 Sunday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Events

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — Weekend hours: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Livestream events

Adventure Golf at home challenge — Take a photo of a trick golf shot, post the photo on Facebook or Instagram; each entry gets a free round of golf, grand prize family gets free golf for the rest of the year or when the golf course is open. More details: facebook.com/adventuregolfcenter.

Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities and experiments to keep busy, new themes daily. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.

Drive-in services: Horizon Community Church — 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Turn your radio dial to 90.7 FM, worship band and a message from the pastor, 3200 Grainger Parkway. Horizonschurch.org.