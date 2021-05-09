Calendar, 5-10 Monday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Divorce and relationship recovery class at St. Mark's United Methodist Church — 6-8:30 p.m. Final class, $20, wear a mask, main floor, fellowship hall, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Register. Stmarks.org or call 402-489-8885.
Food Bank of Lincoln distribution at Lancaster Event Center — 3-4 p.m. Enter at Gate 2, 4100 N. 84th St.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.
Spring Parade of Homes — 6-9 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. View 30 homes, free event. Online printable guidebook: HBAL.org/events/parade-of-homes.
"National Bike Challenge" for National Bike Month in May — Monday-Sept. 30. Public is invited to start riding their bikes ten minutes or more and log your ride to keep up the winning trend. Lincoln won the bike challenge in 2019 and is planning on another victory for 2021. Register: Lovetoride.net.
Entertainment in-person
Boiler Brewing South — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play, wear a mask, 5800 Hidcote Drive.
Livestreamed and virtual events
10 a.m. Mondays, through May 24. Topic is "Mindful Resilience Part 2: Self Care for Care Partners." Register: Parkinson.org/Summit.
Interfaith and Religious, Secular and Spiritual Identities (RSSI) via Zoom — 6-7 p.m. Week 4: Paganism, Multifaith and Spiritually Fluid. Study is based on the book "God is Not One: The Eight Rival Religions that Run the World," by Stephen Prothero. You do not need to purchase the book to attend the study. Register: Firstplymouth.org.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Wojnarowicz" (NR) 4:55, 7:25 p.m.; "The Truffle Hunters" (PG-13) 4:45 p.m., 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
City-Council meeting — 3 p.m. Council Chambers, 555 S. 10th St.
Register
Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday. Business meeting, speaker is Heather Legge, topic is "Lead with Moxie," $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch, free for first-time guests, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
