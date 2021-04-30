Calendar, 5-1 Saturday

Events
Branched Oak Observatory opening day "Star Party" — 9 p.m.-midnight. 14300 NW 98th St., Raymond.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
East Campus Community Organization: Neighborhood Spring Clean-up event at American Lutheran Church — 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; 10-11 a.m. Free document shredding, parking lot, 42nd and Vine streets.
Haymarket Farmers Market opening day — 8 a.m.-noon. Rain or shine, free admission, masks required, Eighth and P streets. Lincolnhaymarket.org.
Hot Tub and Swim Spa Expo: Lancaster Event Center — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, free, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
May Day tree giveaway at Star City Shores — 9 a.m.-noon. Public is invited to get free trees, volunteers will load your vehicle, two trees per vehicle max, 4375 S. 33rd Court.
"National Bike Challenge" for National Bike Month in May — Saturday-Sept. 30. Public is invited to start riding their bikes ten minutes or more and log your ride to keep up the winning trend. Lincoln won the bike challenge in 2019 and is planning on another victory for 2021. Register: Lovetoride.net.
Plant sale at Southview Christian Church — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Plants and garden items for purchase, parking lot, 2040 S. 22nd St. Facebook.com/events/730205647645014.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.
Spring Fling outdoor vendor show — James Arthur Vineyards, 2-7 p.m. Free admission, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond.
"Taking lemons and making LCMonade" — Re-opening of the Lincoln Children's Museum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, 1420 P St. Reserve a time slot: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org/lcmonade-a-recipe-for-re-open.html.
Entertainment
DJ Relic at the Zoo Bar — 9 p.m. No cover, 136 N. 14th St.
Josh Hoyer at Rumology — 9 p.m. Free, 7301 S. 27th St.
Midnight Wanderers — James Arthur Vineyards, 6-9 p.m. No cover, food available from Dinner & Co., 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond.
Ro Hemphill at Roc 'n Joe Coffee — 7-9 p.m. No cover, 5025 Lindberg St.
Tailgate at the Train at Kinkaider Brewing — 9 a.m.-midnight. Live music and Grata wood-fired pizza, 201 N. Seventh St.
Theater
Comedian T. Marni Vos at Screamers Cabaret — 8 p.m. $35 per guest; $32 per guest, parties 4 or more, 803 Q St. Screamersdining.com.
"Pump Boys & Dinettes" at TADA Theatre in-person and livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 701 P St. Tickets: Tadaproductions.info.
"Two By Tennessee" — 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, $18, adults; $14, seniors, Johnny Carson Theater, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Shiva Baby" (NR) 3:15 p.m.; "The Truffle Hunters" (PG-13) 2:30 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7 p.m.; "Dual Threat: Football and Family" (PG-13) 6 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.