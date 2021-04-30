Calendar, 5-1 Saturday

Events

May Day tree giveaway at Star City Shores — 9 a.m.-noon. Public is invited to get free trees, volunteers will load your vehicle, two trees per vehicle max, 4375 S. 33rd Court.

"National Bike Challenge" for National Bike Month in May — Saturday-Sept. 30. Public is invited to start riding their bikes ten minutes or more and log your ride to keep up the winning trend. Lincoln won the bike challenge in 2019 and is planning on another victory for 2021. Register: Lovetoride.net.