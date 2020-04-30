Calendar, 5-1 Friday

Events
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Public is invited to pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring your current or expired center card or photo ID, drive to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, follow social distancing, 2121 N. 27th St.
Livestream events
Keeper's Corner: Lincoln Children's Zoo video series — 3 p.m. daily. Kids can meet a new keeper, zoo animal and participate in an on-screen activity. Facebook.com/lincolnchildrenszoo.
Lied Live Andrea von Kampen concert— 7:30 p.m. Free, go to facebook.com/LiedCenterforPerformingArts.
Ten movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — View movies at theross.org, see website for prices.
Art openings and First Friday
Downtown Lincoln virtual First Friday — Facebook.com/events/225747015521274
Burkholder Gallery — Opening of a virtual art show at burkholderproject.com/shows.
Gallery Nine — Opening of an all-member show, view by appointment, call Judith at 402-570-4123.
Johnny Carson Emerging Media Arts Center exhibition — 5-7 p.m. Opening to view new student exhibition rooms, free, go.unl.edu/emaopenstudio.
Noyes Art Gallery — 7 p.m. Virtual opening, "Origins of thinking, the sketchbook," featuring Deb Monfelt, Julia Noyes, Mollie Leisinger, Bob Reeker, Jennifer Bockerman, Yvonne Meyer, Brooke Gillotti, Shawn Stokes, Dana Clements, Henry Zander, curator Lynette Fast, Facebook.com/NoyesArtGallery; to view by appointment, call 402-475-1061.
Kiechel Art gallery — Continuation of featured artist Wendy Jane Bantam, to view by appointment, call 402-420-9553.
Sheldon Museum of Art — Visit outdoor sculptures on UNL Campus, 12th and R streets and East Campus, 33rd and Holdrege streets.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
