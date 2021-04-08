Calendar, 4-9 Friday

Events
Central Plains Reining Horse Association "Big Red Derby" — Lancaster Event Center, Friday-Sunday. See website for full schedule, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Fashion Student Showcase at Robert Hillestad Textiles Gallery — 8:30-4 p.m. Last day to view the showcase, second floor, UNL Human Sciences Building, 1650 N. 35th St., Suite 234.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
"Mother of All Garage Sales" — Lancaster Event Center, 5-9 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. $5 two-day wristband; $3 one-day pass; free kids 10 and under, 4100 N. 84th St.
Waffleman fundraiser for TADA Theatre — 8:30-1 p.m. Friday-Saturday. wear a mask, St. Mark's Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. More information: tadaproductions.info.
Entertainment
in-person
Come Together Beatles Tribute Band at Rock 'n Joe Coffee — 6-9 p.m Items for purchase, no cover, 5025 Lindberg St.
KZUM Drive-in Concert series at The Bay — 8 p.m. Magu + Farklezaar, $5, 2005 Y St. Tickets: eventbrite.com/e/drive-in-concert-series-magu-farklezaar-tickets-149054430815.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30-8 p.m. Prime Time Cafe; 7-10 p.m. Cowboy D Band, $5. Wear a mask, 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive.
Trivia night at James Arthur Vineyards — 7 p.m. Free to play, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond.
Wildwood Duo at Capitol View Winery — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Items for purchase, wear a mask, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. Reservations: 402-328-3494 or email trish@capitolviewwinery.com.
Theater
Comedy Cabaret with Bill Dwyer at TADA Theater in-person and livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. Friday; 9:30 p.m. Saturday, $5, wear a mask, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info.
"Home" Nebraska Repretory Theater virtual movie — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, free. Nebraskarep.org/season.php.
"Mamma Mia" at Southwest High School virtual theater — 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, $15 for 1-4 viewers; $65 for group viewing. Tickets: showtix4u.com/event-details/47319.
"Pinocchio" in-person and on demand — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, $15 adults; $8 students and kids; $10 online, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Beatricecommunityplayers.com or 402-228-1801.
Playhouse in the Air: Lincoln Community Playhouse —Noon. Enjoy a series of classic old time radio shows, free. Lincolnplayhouse.com.
Livestream
and virtual events
Capital Jazz Society: B & The Boppers at the Lied Center livestreamed — 8 p.m. Livestream: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
7:30 p.m. Edward Polochick, conductor, celebration of Ludwig van Beethoven's 250th anniversary, $15-$35. Tickets: Lincolnsymphony.com or 402-476-2211.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Oscar Shorts Animation" (PG-13) 4:45 p.m.; "Oscar Shorts Live Action" (R) 7:45 p.m.; "French Exit" (R) 5 p.m., 7:35 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
