Calendar 4-8 Wednesday

Please check event venues for current the updates, due to postponements and cancellations.
Events
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at First Presbyterian — 8:15 a.m., noon, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Daily. The church is hosting four groups of AA meetings, with limited seating due to social distancing, 840 S. 17th St. More information: 402-477-6037.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring your current or expired Center Card or photo ID, and drive through to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St.
Make-your-own-spring-house kit: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Pick up your kit to take home, $15. Order at lincolnchildrensmuseum.org. 1420 P St. or 402-477-4000.
Livestream Wednesday worship services
* First-Plymouth — 6:15 p.m. Worship service with music, prayer and a Holy week message, speaker Pastor Patrick Messer, go to Firstplymouth.org/live.
* First Presbyterian — 7 p.m. Prayer group, go to fcplincoln.org/evening-prayer. More information: 402-477-6037.
* Frieden's Lutheran — 7 p.m. Lenten worship services, go to Frieden's Facebook page. More information: friedens.org.
* Sheridan Lutheran — 6 p.m. Join worship services, go to sheridanlutheran.org/watch-online. More information: sheridanlutheran.org.
* St. David's Episcopal Church — 6:30 p.m., go to stdavids.episcopal-ne.org.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!