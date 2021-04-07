Calendar, 4-8 Thursday

Events
Center for People in Need food and diaper distribution — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday, bring a Center Card or a photo ID of any kind, 3901 N. 27th St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Fashion Student Showcase at the Robert Hillestad Textiles Gallery — 8:30-4 p.m. through Friday, second floor, Human Sciences Building, 1650 N. 35th St., Suite 234.
Meals to go from Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Strength training for women at Bryan LifePointe — 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, through April 8. $100, members; $125, nonmembers, 7501 S. 27th St. Register: Bryanhealth.org/calendar or 402-481-6300.
Take 2 Children's Consignment Sale: Lancaster Event Center — 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Lincoln Room, 4100 N. 84th St.
Waffleman fundraiser for TADA Theatre — 8:30-1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Waffles for purchase, proceeds benefiting TADA Theatre; wear a mask, St. Mark's Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. More information: tadaproductions.info.
Entertainment in-person and virtual
Big Band Thursday with Greg Spevak at the PlaMor — 7-9:30 p.m. Music from the 1930’s to the present, see website for admission, masks required, 6600 W. O St. Plamorballroom.com.
Karaoke at Grata Lounge in-person — 8-11 p.m. Thursdays, free, wear a mask, 6891 A St.
Thursday Night Series: The Lightning Bugs Band livestreamed — 7-9:30 p.m. Facebook.com/liveinlincolnthursdaynightmusicseries.
Undergraduate Jazz Combos livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. Enjoy classical Jazz pieces and American songbook tunes. Livestreamed: arts.unl.edu/music/webcast/undergraduate-jazz-combo-0.
Livestreamed events
Hope Book Club online — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets first and third Thursdays. Group will read “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
Artist Talks at Eisentrager-Howard Gallery via Zoom — 5:30 p.m. Featuring the works of Matt Carlson, sculpture; and Chance Allen, painting. Zoom link: unl.zoom.us/j/98410402807.
Introduction to meditation & quieting via Zoom — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, through April 29. Free, registration is required prior to the first meeting. Register: Firstplymouth.org/firstplymouth-events-page.
Stuff the Bus for the Friendship Home online fundraiser — Through April 18, visit friendshiphome.org or Facebook.com/events/194918058764150.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Human Voice & Women on the Verge" (R) 4:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "French Exit" (R) 5 p.m., 7:40 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 14. $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch, free for first-time guests, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.