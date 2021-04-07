Calendar, 4-8 Thursday

Events

Center for People in Need food and diaper distribution — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday, bring a Center Card or a photo ID of any kind, 3901 N. 27th St.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Fashion Student Showcase at the Robert Hillestad Textiles Gallery — 8:30-4 p.m. through Friday, second floor, Human Sciences Building, 1650 N. 35th St., Suite 234.

Meals to go from Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Strength training for women at Bryan LifePointe — 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, through April 8. $100, members; $125, nonmembers, 7501 S. 27th St. Register: Bryanhealth.org/calendar or 402-481-6300.

Take 2 Children's Consignment Sale: Lancaster Event Center — 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Lincoln Room, 4100 N. 84th St.