Calendar:4-7 Wednesday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Fashion Student Showcase at the Robert Hillestad Textiles Gallery — 8:30-4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, second floor, Human Sciences Building, 1650 N. 35th St., Suite 234.
FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Anybody who is in need is welcome, also volunteers are welcome to help distribute, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.
Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free pre-packed boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment in-person and virtual
Bingo at Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower in-person — 8-10 p.m. Free to play, prizes, wear a mask, 6891 A St.
Park & Recreation trivia at Kinkaider in-person — 7 p.m. Free to play, items for purchase, 201 N. 7th St.
Trivia night at Brewsky's East in-person — 7-9 p.m. Free to play, items for purchase, wear a mask, 2840 S. 70th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Human Voice & Women on the Verge" (R) 4:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "French Exit" (R) 5 p.m., 7:40 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 9:30 a.m. April 17. Tutors are needed for online English Language Learners and native speakers of English who are working on increasing their literacy skills. Seeking tutors for teaching online, individual and group classes. Also seeking people who would like to tutor students in the health care preparatory classes, in CNA and related program areas, preferably active and retired professionals in the medical field. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce Hahn at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or call 402-476-7323.
Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 14. $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch, free for first-time guests, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
Auditions
Auditions for Documentary Theatre Project: Beatrice Community Players — April 14-15. Award-winning filmmakers will hold auditions examining the murder of Helen Wilson in the Beatrice area. There are five women and eight men lead roles. Actors interested should complete the audition form at Beatricecommunityplayers.com. Priorities will be given to those who fill out the form first. Auditions are being held at 412 Ella St., Beatrice. More information: 402-228-1801.