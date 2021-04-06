Calendar:4-7 Wednesday

Auditions

Auditions for Documentary Theatre Project: Beatrice Community Players — April 14-15. Award-winning filmmakers will hold auditions examining the murder of Helen Wilson in the Beatrice area. There are five women and eight men lead roles. Actors interested should complete the audition form at Beatricecommunityplayers.com. Priorities will be given to those who fill out the form first. Auditions are being held at 412 Ella St., Beatrice. More information: 402-228-1801.