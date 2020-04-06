Calendar, 4-7 Tuesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Please check event venues for current updates in light of postponements and cancellations.

Events

AA meetings at First Presbyterian Church — Hosting four groups of AA meetings, with limited seating because of social distancing, 8:15 a.m., noon, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., daily, 840 S. 17th St. More information: 402-477-6037.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Bring your current or expired Center Card or photo ID, and drive through to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St.

Social distancing outside art exhibit: Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Drive by the gallery, see art on the sidewalk, view live art demonstrations, text 402-615-2789, to purchase the art you want to buy, 119 S. Ninth St. Facebook.com/NoyesArtGallery.