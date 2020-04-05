Calendar, 4-6 Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Events

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at First Presbyterian Church — 8:15 a.m., noon, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Limited seating due to social distancing, additional rooms will be opened when needed, 840 S. 17th St. More information: 402-477-6037.

Lincoln City Libraries — You can still check out books, even though libraries are not open. Check out items online or by calling any library personnel; go to the curbside to pick up your books. Lincolnlibraries.org.

Community Action Partnership Lancaster County Gathering Place soup kitchen — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Pick up meal in to-go boxes from the front porch, 210 O St.

Make-your-own-spring-house kit: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Pick up your kit to take home, $15. Order at lincolnchildrensmuseum.org. 1420 P St. or 402-477-4000.

Livestream events