Calendar, 4-5 Sunday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Events

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at First Presbyterian Church — 8:15 a.m., noon, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Limited seating because of social distancing, additional rooms will be opened when needed, 840 S. 17th St. More information: 402-477-6037.

Lincoln City Libraries — You can still check out books, even though libraries are not open. Check out items online or by calling any library personnel; go to the curbside to pick up your books from staff members. Lincolnlibraries.org.

Livestream events

Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities and experiments to keep busy, new themes daily. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.

Susie on Sundays live concert — 1 p.m. Songs about farms, farmers and the people who love them, sponsored by the Lied Center for Performing Arts. Facebook.com/susanwernerpage.

Announcement

Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each drive-thru location at lps.org.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.