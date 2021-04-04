Calendar, 4-5 Monday

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Divorce and relationship recovery class at St. Mark's United Methodist Church — 6-8:30 p.m. Mondays, through May 10. $20, wear a mask, main floor, fellowship hall, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Register. Stmarks.org or call 402-489-8885.

Fashion Student Showcase at the Robert Hillestad Textiles Gallery — 8:30-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, last week to view the showcase, second floor, Human Sciences Building, 1650 N. 35th St., Suite 234.

Food Bank of Lincoln distribution at Lancaster Event Center — 3-4 p.m. Enter at Gate 2, drive slow, form two lines, 4100 N. 84th St.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Entertainment in-person

Bingo at Boiler Brewing Company South — 6-8 p.m. Free to play, prizes, wear a mask, single use bingo cards used, 5800 Hidcote Drive.

Livestreamed and virtual events