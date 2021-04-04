 Skip to main content
Calendar, 4-5 Monday
Events 

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Divorce and relationship recovery class at St. Mark's United Methodist Church — 6-8:30 p.m. Mondays, through May 10. $20, wear a mask, main floor, fellowship hall, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Register. Stmarks.org or call 402-489-8885.

Fashion Student Showcase at the Robert Hillestad Textiles Gallery — 8:30-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, last week to view the showcase, second floor, Human Sciences Building, 1650 N. 35th St., Suite 234.

Food Bank of Lincoln distribution at Lancaster Event Center — 3-4 p.m. Enter at Gate 2, drive slow, form two lines, 4100 N. 84th St. 

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St. 

Entertainment in-person

Bingo at Boiler Brewing Company South — 6-8 p.m. Free to play, prizes, wear a mask, single use bingo cards used, 5800 Hidcote Drive.

Livestreamed and virtual events

"Stuff the Bus" for the Friendship Home virtual fundraiser — Monday-April 18. Donate at Friendshiphome.org, click on the StarTran Bus or mail donations to Friendship Home, Attn: Stuff the Bus, PO Box 85358, Lincoln, NE. 68501. Facebook.com/events/194918058764150

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Human Voice & Women on the Verge" (R) 4:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "French Exit" (R) 5 p.m., 7:40 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Register

Women in Sales and Business at Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 14. $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch, free for first-time guests, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.  

Save the date 

37th Annual Mayor's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast virtual event  7:30-8:45 a.m. Wednesday. The public is invited to attend, theme is “Faith, Spirituality, and the Struggle for Racial Justice.” Free. Register: bit.ly/RSVP-2021-Breakfast

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

