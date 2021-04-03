Calendar, 4-4 Sunday

Events
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment
in-person
Country Night with Goodnight and Bale Band & Lucas Minor — Pla Mor Ballroom, 7 p.m. Free country dance lessons with paid admission; 8 p.m., show starts, 6600 W. O St.
Music Bingo at Cactus Modern Mexican and Cantina — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free to play, wear a mask, 5500 S. 56th St.
Throwback Night with Darren Keen at Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Items for purchase, wear a mask, 1630 P St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Human Voice" & "Women on the Verge" (R) 2 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "French Exit" (R) 2:25 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:40 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. TheRoss.org.
Register
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 14. $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch, free for first-time guests, Venue Restaurant & Lounge, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
Events for kids
"A Bug's Life" day camp — Lincoln Children's Museum, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday. Designed for kids K-4, $45 per kid, members; $60 per kid, non-members; add $5 for lunch, 1420 P St. More information: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
"Learn at the Zoo" offseason camps for kids — Lincoln Children's Zoo, Monday. 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 1227 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org/education/off-season-camps.html or call 402-475-6741; ext. 130.
Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum one-day and three-day camps — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 7-July 30. One-day summer camps. "Above and Beyond" pilot training, Astronaught Academy, Drone Challenge, Amazing Race challenge camp, Build IT engineering camp, Game On, Military Adventure Camp, Out Of this World, Robotics and Spy Games. See website for complete list of camps. Three-day camps include Game Maer's Laboratory, Weird Science, WeDo 2.0 Legos and EVE Extreme Robot programming. Box lunches are available for purchase at the SAC Lunch Cafe. Register and questions: Call Will Miller at 402-944-3100 ext. 221 or sacmuseum.org.
Auditions
Beatrice Community Players auditions for documentary theatre project — April 14-15. Filmmakers are holding auditions examining the murder of Helen Wilson in the Beatrice area. There are five women and eight men lead roles. Actors interested should complete the audition form at Beatricecommunityplayers.com. Select the "participate" tab at the top, click on "auditions" then click on "Documentary theatre project" to fill out the form before scheduling an audition appointment. Priority will be given to those who fill out the form first. Auditions are at 412 Ella St. More information: 402-228-1801.
Boys Choir auditions — April 9-10. The Lincoln Boys Choir is made up of three choirs, grade 3 through college. Go online to make an audition appointment, St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St. Lincolnboyschoir.org/about/auditions or 402-499-4446.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.