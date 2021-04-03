Calendar, 4-4 Sunday

Auditions

Beatrice Community Players auditions for documentary theatre project — April 14-15. Filmmakers are holding auditions examining the murder of Helen Wilson in the Beatrice area. There are five women and eight men lead roles. Actors interested should complete the audition form at Beatricecommunityplayers.com. Select the "participate" tab at the top, click on "auditions" then click on "Documentary theatre project" to fill out the form before scheduling an audition appointment. Priority will be given to those who fill out the form first. Auditions are at 412 Ella St. More information: 402-228-1801.