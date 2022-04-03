Calendar, 4-4 Monday

Events

Aging Partners activities — See complete list of activities and addresses: Aging.lincoln.ne.gov.

Beginners meditation class — 5:30 p.m. Lincoln Zen Center, 3701 O St.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Dance class for Parkinson's Disease — 1:30-3 p.m. $6, adults; free for spouses and caregivers. Participants explore movement and music in ways that are enjoyable, mentally stimulating and creative, 2620 O St. Register: 402-540-1242 or ruth@rdhdance.org

"Friends with Food" monthly food distribution — Family Resource Center, 5-6 p.m. No documentation or registration is required, enter through the west conference room door, supplies provided by the Food Bank of Lincoln, 4621 N.W. 48th St.

Photos with the Easter Bunny — Gateway Mall, through April 16. Noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; noon-6 p.m. Sunday, 6100 O St. More information: shoppinggatewaymall.com/events

Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open, limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Entertainment

Boiler Brewing Co. — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, 5800 Hidcote Drive.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Flycuts, 1620 P St.

Duffy's Tavern — 7:30 p.m. Comedy open-mic night, 1412 O St.

Rosie's Downtown — 6 p.m. Cornhole tournament, 130 N. 10th St.

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. Writers' workshop, 3233 S. 13th St.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Compartment No. 6" (R), 5 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "Playground" (NR) 5:15 p.m., 7 p.m., 8:45 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Meetings

City Council — 5 p.m. City Council Chambers, 555 S. 10th St.

Ongoing event

Field Trip Across Lincoln and Beyond Program: Parks & Recreation — Through April 30. Visit each location on your passport to get a stamp. Get five stamps and enter to win prizes. Get your passport at: Lincoln City Libraries, Lux Center, Morrill Hall, Nebraska History Museum, Pioneers Park Nature Center, Sheldon Museum of Art, Great Plains History Museum, International Quilt Museum and Spring Creek Prairie Audubon. Info: lincoln.org/meet/media-center/article/126787

